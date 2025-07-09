Hacked Thai firm faces B21-million Google Cloud bill

Listen to this article

A Thai Facebook user is asking for help after his company’s Google Cloud billing account was hacked, resulting in a shocking charge of 21 million baht. He suspects the hackers used the platform to mine Bitcoin.

Phattharachai Mith Vongkoon said he contacted Google Cloud Support and Google Billing for assistance. Google confirmed that an unauthorised intrusion had taken place and acknowledged that the billing activity was the result of a hack.

Mr Phattharachai then filed a request for Google to adjust the charges to reflect the actual usage. However, after an investigation Google responded that it could not approve the billing adjustment, leaving him deeply concerned and uncertain about how to proceed.

Since the charges were linked to his company, the costs appeared on its monthly expense report, making it difficult to undo or resolve easily.

Phattharachai Mith Vongkoon posted a message in a Facebook group asking for help after his company’s Google Cloud billing account was hacked. (Photo: Facebook)

Mr Phattharachai reported the incident to the police, but said there has been no progress so far and he remains unsure of what steps to take next.

Netizens responded with sympathy and advice, suggesting he block his payment card and continue working with Google through the proper channels.

While a resolution may take time, many believe it is still possible to rectify the situation with patience.