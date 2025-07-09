Temple abbot dismissed amid controversy over explicit photos

BURIRAM - Buddhist officials have dismissed the abbot of Wat Dhammawaree, Phra Mahanoi, following his failure to address allegations involving explicit photographs posted online.

The 50-year-old, who had been in the monkhood for 29 years, became subject to scrutiny after explicit images, believed to be of him, were posted on the CSILA Facebook page.

The photographs showed a man resembling the popular monk in private quarters and sparked widespread concern among local residents in Non Din Daeng district.

The images bore striking similarities to Phra Mahanoi. The distinctive tattoos matched those on Phra Mahanoi's back.

The senior monk replied to the complaints from Japan, saying the images were AI-generated and part of a malicious campaign to damage his reputation. Senior Buddhist officials were not convinced.

The monk did authorise legal action against the Facebook page for alleged defamation and computer crime, and promised to return on July 8 to provide clarification to Buddhist authorities.

However, when the Ecclesiastical District Officer, local administrators, representatives from the Provincial Office of Buddhism and police from Non Din Daeng went to the temple on Tuesday, the monk was nowhere to be found.

Phra Mahanoi had returned from overseas on July 8, but failed to appear for the scheduled meeting and did not answer phone calls from officials. No explanation was forthcoming.

Young monks at Wat Dhammawaree expressed uncertainty about their future. Some were concerned about continuing their studies elsewhere if forced to leave, because it would increase their costs.

Phra Khru Nitet Thammakun, abbot of Wat Non Din Daeng Tai and the local district Buddhist chief, announced Phra Mahanoi's dismissal after his no-show.

The committee appointed senior monk Maha Ananda Wisutthisampanno, a 24-year-old who resides at the temple, the new abbot with immediate effect.

The Ecclesiastical District Officer said Phra Mahanoi continued to deny the photographs were of him but refused to provide clarification, citing ongoing legal proceedings.

The dismissed monk would get fair treatment if he chose to come forward with an explanation, officials said.