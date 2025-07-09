Illegal kratom drink factory raided in Samut Prakan

Listen to this article

Authorities seize more than 2,000 bottles of kratom-laced drinks during a raid on an illegal beverage factory in Samut Prakan province on Wednesday. (Photo: FDA Thai)

Police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials raided a major producer of kratom-laced drinks in Samut Prakan province on Wednesday and seized over 200,000 baht worth of illegal products.

The FDA had been working with the Consumer Protection Police Division to gather information on the illegal beverage factory that was making sweet drinks laced with the energy-boosting herbal supplement.

Authorities confiscated over 2,000 bottles featuring a total of 13 flavours worth in excess of 200,000 baht.

The factor, located in a three-storey commercial building, was used to secretly manufacture the Seven-Eight brand of kratom-infused drinks.

Investigators found that cough syrups and painkillers were also being mixed with kratom, resulting in the illegal intoxicating concoction known as “4x100” and popular with the young party crowd.

The drinks were being marketed and sold online, targeting consumers in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Four men were found at the scene, along with large vats for boiling kratom. The suspects and evidence were taken into custody for further investigation.

Dr Withit Sariddeechaikool, deputy secretary-general of the FDA, said the operators faced two major charges: producing and selling prohibited food products, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 20,000 baht; and selling unauthorised pharmaceutical drugs, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

In a related development, police and FDA officials raided six pharmacies in Pathum Thani on Wednesday and arrested six unlicensed pharmacists involved in distributing cough syrup to young people for use in “4x100” kratom cocktails.

The operation followed prior arrests of counterfeit cough syrup manufacturers and sellers who targeted teenagers.

Further investigation revealed a network of pharmacies in the province set up to distribute cough syrup for kratom-mixing purposes.

Some outlets sold only cough syrup, disguising their intent by displaying a minimal selection of other medications, investigators said.