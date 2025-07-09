Border relations improving, says regional army chief

Listen to this article

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, visits Government House in Bangkok late last month. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The mood on the Thai-Cambodia border has shown signs of improvement since the May 28 clash that sparked tensions, with the militaries of both countries maintaining communication to prevent further misunderstandings, according to Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region.

“Sometimes misunderstandings occur following changes in patrol routes or troop rotations, but these can be resolved through adequate communication to foster better understanding. There have been no new incidents up to now,” he said on Wednesday.

He was speaking during a visit to Thai troops stationed along the border in Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

When asked whether he expects the border situation to continue improving, Lt Gen Boonsin said it would largely depend on Cambodia’s policy — particularly given that the neighbouring country has already taken the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Thailand has said it does not recognise ICJ jurisdiction in the case, pointing to a memorandum of understanding between the two countries that specifically calls for disagreements to be sorted out through bilateral talks.

ICJ proceedings could take years, and Thai military forces will continue their duties along the border as needed. As long as there are no new major provocations, the situation is expected to remain under control, Gen Boonsin added.

Citing informal communication between battalion and company commanders on both sides, he said both countries are now looking forward to resuming formal talks through the Thai-Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC).

Hun Sen trolls Thaksin

Meanwhile, former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen has hit back at Thai authorities for launching a crackdown and investigation into Kok An, a Cambodian businessman linked to him.

Thai police raided several locations this week but were unable to find Kok An, who owns a number of buildings said to house major gambling and scam centre operations in Poipet, across the border from Aranyaprathet in Sa Kaeo province.

Hun Sen said the Thai judiciary should also investigate former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, as “everyone knows” Thaksin has even closer ties to him — “so close that he has a reserved room at my residence in Cambodia”.

“Thailand drops a rock on its own foot! I sincerely congratulate the Thai authorities and police for launching operations to crack down on online crimes within their territory,” he wrote.

“This effort helps reduce the flow of cybercrime into Cambodia — crimes that have long flourished unchecked across Thai soil.”

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) launched raids on 19 locations across Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Chon Buri on Tuesday, following a Criminal Court arrest warrant for Kok An, who is accused of supporting scam operations in Poipet.