Senator linked to crash theft

The senator recently accused of sexually molesting an ex-news anchor remains a criminal suspect in a high-profile theft case stemming from a fatal road accident four years ago, Bang Pakong police said on Wednesday.

Pol Col Phongsan Meesri, superintendent of Bang Pakong police, said the case involves the alleged theft of valuables worth over 1.5 million baht from a crash victim by two rescue volunteers -- one of whom later became a senator in June last year.

The police said the incident occurred shortly after midnight on May 31, 2021, when a vehicle overturned in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao.

After the accident, relatives of the deceased reported missing items from the scene.

CCTV footage showed a truck arriving to assist, with two men stepping out. Both were later identified as members of a rescue foundation.

Upon questioning, both suspects admitted to stealing the victim's belongings.

They returned three items, including two mobile phones and a Louis Vuitton handbag. However, four high-value items remain missing, including 220,000 baht in cash, a three-baht gold necklace, and a gold-framed Luang Pu Thuad amulet worth 1.2 million baht.

Police submitted the case to prosecutors in 2021 on charges of nighttime theft using a vehicle.

However, Pol Col Phongsan said the investigation has been delayed multiple times as the main suspect, now a sitting senator, repeatedly requested court deferrals citing parliamentary obligations.

The latest court order calls a witness hearing for Aug 6, where investigating officers are required to testify.

Regarding the suspect's Senate appointment, Pol Col Phongsan said he was unaware of how the individual passed the vetting process by the Election Commission despite facing unresolved criminal charges.

The case has regained public attention following social media reports linking the senator to both this theft case and a more recent allegation of sexual misconduct.

The latter case was filed by Natthasinee Pinyopiyavid, 39, a former news anchor who is an adviser to a Senate subcommittee.

She filed a complaint of ethics violation against the senator on Tuesday and also filed a complaint with Tao Poon Metropolitan police, seeking legal action against the senator on charges of sexual conduct and sexual assault on the same day.

The incident is said to have occurred in May.

However, the senator filed a defamation complaint against Ms Natthasinee, claiming it was she who was pursuing the relationship, as opposed to him.