Health Dept rejects child arsenic level allegations

The Department of Health has rejected claims that two children living near the Kok River in Chiang Mai were found with excessive levels of arsenic in their bodies, following growing concerns over heavy metal contamination linked to mining activities in Myanmar.

Amporn Benjaponpitak, the department director-general, said yesterday urine samples were tested from 15 residents in affected areas of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai, ranging in age from three to over 60.

"None of the samples showed arsenic levels exceeding the safety threshold of 100 microgrammes per litre," she said.

The tests were conducted in two phases: 10 samples collected in May from Mae Ai district in Chiang Mai and Muang district in Chiang Rai, followed by five additional samples from Mae Ai later that month. The highest detected arsenic level was close to 70 microgrammes per litre, she said.

"Our laboratory is recognised for its accuracy in heavy metal testing," said Dr Amporn.

"We confirm none of the tested individuals had arsenic levels above the safety limit. We do not know where the reports originated, but if such a case existed, we would not conceal it. We would inform the public immediately."

She added the department is continuing to monitor other heavy metals, including lead and cadmium, and is prepared to expand testing if necessary.

"However, based on the current data, the sample size is sufficient to reflect the actual situation," she said.

The department's remarks come after reports on social media claimed two children in the Kok River basin had toxic levels of arsenic.

Recent testing by the Department of Pollution Control confirmed excessive heavy metals in water and sediment samples from the Kok and Sai rivers, prompting authorities to warn against using the water.

A study by Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI) found 70% of the contamination in the Kok River stems from rare-earth mining and 30% from gold mining in Myanmar.