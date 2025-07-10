Cyber cops apprehend 6 in international fraud bust

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Piewpan, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), centre, announces the arrest of six suspects in a transnational fraud ring during a press conference on Wednesday. (Capture from CCIB's video)

The cyber police have arrested six suspects in a transnational fraud ring that used fake email invoices to trick a major Japanese company into transferring more than 228 million baht to a Thai bank account.

Authorities were able to freeze 215 million baht before it was laundered and are now working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US to expand the investigation.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Piewpan, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), said the operation, codenamed "Money Cash Back," marks Thailand's largest financial recovery effort in a cyber fraud case.

The scam began with hackers intercepting email communications between a Japanese firm and its overseas supplier. The perpetrators created a fake but nearly identical domain and sent a counterfeit invoice instructing the company to transfer funds to a Thai account.

The money was wired on April 25, and a suspect identified only as Weerakarn, withdrew 13 million baht within 30 minutes before banks froze the accounts and alerted the CCIB. The receiving company was registered in Lat Krabang district and falsely claimed to be in the automotive trade.

The investigation uncovered ties to Annest Onyebuchi, a Nigerian national, and his Thai wife. Another key figure, identified only as Ibrahim, a 51-year-old Ghanaian, was arrested in Nonthaburi for coordinating with local accomplices and attempting to destroy evidence.

The suspects face charges including fraud, computer crime, money laundering, illegal use of electronic accounts, and participation in a transnational criminal organisation. Authorities also raided a company in the Sathorn area, used to launder funds and uncovered attempts to move another 100 million baht.

Police are coordinating with the FBI to trace the email spoofing network. Pol Lt Gen Trairong urged businesses to double-check any financial changes received via email to avoid falling victim to BEC (Business Email Compromise) fraud, which is spreading globally.