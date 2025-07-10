Give homeless better access to care, govt urged

The Ministry of Public Health has been urged to tackle long-standing barriers preventing homeless people from accessing healthcare services, even those legally covered under the universal coverage scheme.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who also chairs the National Health Security Office (NHSO) board, received a proposal titled "Recommendations for Appropriate Health Services for the Homeless" from Areeya Supriyaporn, of the Thai Homeless Confederation.

The proposal was submitted ahead of the NHSO board meeting on Monday at its headquarters.

Mr Somsak acknowledged the complexity of providing healthcare for the homeless, particularly in cases where individuals lack national ID cards or permanent addresses.

He said such circumstances often result in exclusion from the health system and create access disparities.

While many issues lie beyond the direct jurisdiction of the NHSO, he said the agency could play a key role in coordinating efforts with various ministries and local authorities.

Dr Jadej Thammatacharee, NHSO secretary-general, said although the universal coverage scheme ensures coverage through the "gold card," access for the homeless remains inconsistent due to their transient lifestyle.

He said a more inclusive, outreach-based approach was needed to ensure healthcare services for this group.

The proposal outlines five key demands: establish a working group under the NHSO to develop targeted services for the homeless; coordinate with local authorities to eliminate discrimination and geographic service restrictions; develop emergency care shelters; create a unified patient database; and implement mobile health units in collaboration with Bangkok health centres and homeless shelters.

Ms Areeya said public health services must reflect the realities of homelessness.