Police arrest Malaysian over online gambling ring

Immigration police arrested a Malaysian national at Don Mueang Airport yesterday over alleged ties to the online gambling platform HYDRA888, which is linked to money laundering activities involving more than 11.5 billion baht.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimphadee, commander of Immigration Division 2 (ID2), announced the arrest of the suspect.

Immigration officers at Don Mueang received intelligence that a suspect named in a Thai arrest warrant was arriving from Malaysia.

Officers were instructed to intercept the individual at the airport's international arrivals gate.

The suspect, Steven Choong Seng Lok, 26, arrived in Bangkok from Kuala Lumpur on AirAsia flight AK890.

He was nabbed immediately upon entering the arrivals hall at Don Mueang Airport.

Mr Steven was arrested under a warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on Dec 16, 2024, on charges of operating an unauthorised online gambling service, conspiring with others to commit money laundering, and engaging in money laundering.

Authorities allege that Mr Steven is the owner of a company used as a financial conduit for HYDRA888's operations. The platform handled over 11.52 billion baht in transactions over the course of a year.

Following the arrest, the suspect was handed over to the Technology Crime Suppression Division 2 (TCSD 2) for further legal proceedings.