Shunting of 2 Buri Ram officials riles BJT

The opposition Bhumjaithai Party (BJT) said Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai's decision to transfer two senior officials just days after taking office might have been politically motivated.

Korrawee Prissananantakul, a BJT MP for Ang Thong and a member of the House committee on administration, questioned Mr Phumtham, who is now also serving as the acting prime minister, and his decision, which Mr Korrawee said was lacking an adequate explanation.

"It begs the question as to why Mr Phumtham, who was installed in office last week, made the decision to transfer officials quite early this week."

The MP said the minister would need to prove how the transfer will help the performance of his ministry, adding that high-level transfers of officials often send a signal of sorts. As such, he said, the move should be fair and designed to enhance work efficiency, not used for political vengeance.

One of the officials transferred was Chaiwat Chuntirapong, formerly the director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration (DoPA). On Tuesday, he was made an inspector-general of the Interior Ministry. He will be replaced by Chiang Mai governor Nirat Wongsitthithavorn.

Narucha Kosasivilai, director-general of the Department of Local Administration, was appointed an inspector-general of the ministry. He will be succeeded by Phetchaburi governor Phopchanok Chalanukroh.

Sanong Thep-aksornnarong, a BJT MP for Buri Ram, asked in the House yesterday if these officials were suddenly shunted to new posts simply because they were from the province known as BJT's political stronghold.

"If you [Mr Phumtham] are thinking of transferring all of the officials appointed by Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, then you may have to transfer all the provincial governors," said Mr Sanong.

Mr Phumtham on Tuesday referred to a shortage of material used to make national ID cards in Buri Ram as a probable cause of Mr Chaiwat's transfer. The DoPA is in charge of issuing ID cards to all Thais. "It is a small example, and it may not be the case of why he was transferred," said Mr Phumtham.

"I told officials I will give them three months, but anything that obstructs our work can be changed. It has nothing to do with Buri Ram or politics. And it's not about how close they are with the previous interior minister," he added.