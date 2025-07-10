Seven traffic officers charged for assault

Seven traffic police officers have been formally charged by public prosecutors and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in connection with an assault on a former police officer's son at an alcohol checkpoint last December.

The incident stemmed from a misunderstanding, as the officers allegedly mistook the victim for a driver attempting to evade a sobriety test.

The charges against the officers include offences under the Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Enforced Disappearance Act, dereliction of duty under Section 157 of the Criminal Code, violation of Section 172 of the Organic Act on Anti-Corruption, and other charges.

The charges were filed on June 18, and the officers were summoned to acknowledge them yesterday.

Angsuket Visuthvattanasak, director of the DSI's Justice Facilitation Division, said the seven suspects were not detained as they complied with summonses and showed no intent to flee.

They have been granted 15 days to clarify and refute the allegations. The DSI is expected to conclude its investigation and submit the case to the public prosecutor for corruption cases by next month, after which it will be transferred to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases.

The officers charged are Pol Capt Taweepong Audthum, Pol Sgt Weerapong Manee, Pol Sgt Paponthee Lertanan, Pol Sgt Keerati Prasopchok, Pol Sgt Watcharawee Thaweeburut, Pol Sgt Jakkarin Kraikruan, and Pol Cpl Natthapong Dutsadee.

The incident occurred on Dec 4 last year when the victim, Thananop Koedsri -- son of former police officer Pol Lt Col Thanachai Koedsri -- was allegedly beaten by the officers on Prasert Manukit Road.

The officers later admitted they had mistaken Mr Thananop's vehicle for another that had fled the checkpoint. All were suspended from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.