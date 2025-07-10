Five tourists rescued from leaking tour boat off Phuket

Rescuers arrive on the scene where the tour boat Poseidon was leaking during a return trip from a diving excursion off Phuket on Wednesday evening. All five foreign passengers were safely brought back to shore. (Photo: Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation)

PHUKET - Five foreign tourists were safely rescued from a tour boat that began leaking during a return trip from a diving excursion off this southern tourist island.

Personnel from the Khaimuk (Pearl) Tourist Assistance Centre were dispatched to aid the passengers stranded following a mechanical failure aboard the tour boat Poseidon at about 4.50pm on Wednesday.

A dive tour operator had alerted the centre that the boat’s exhaust pipe had malfunctioned, resulting in water leakage while en route between Koh Yao and Koh Khieo, said Rewat Areerob, president of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO).

A rescue team aboard Patrol Boat 3 was immediately deployed to the scene and successfully evacuated all five foreign tourists. All were safely transported back to Chalong Pier without injury.

Crew members from the Mermaid, which was also in the area, managed to seal the leak, preventing further water ingress. The Poseidon was then towed back to shore by the Andaman Pearl 3 and Mermaid boats.