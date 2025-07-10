Agitated man snatches gun, shoots two policemen

Suspect claiming to be special operations officer arrested in garden of Bangkok condo

Police subdue a 26-year-old man after he grabbed a gun from a police patrol officer and opened fire, injuring two officers at a condominium garden in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Thursday morning. (Photo: Association of Mass Communications, News, Radio and Television, amcnewstv Facebook page)

A young man claiming to a member of a special operations unit snatched a gun from a patrol police officer and opened fire, injuring two officers in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Thursday morning. He was subsequently subdued and taken into custody.

The incident occurred at about 11am in a condominium garden on Ratchada Soi 16 in the Ratchada area of Din Daeng district.

Officers at the Sutthisan police station were alerted earlier that a man was behaving erratically at the condominium. A police patrol was dispatched to investigate.

Upon arrival, patrol officers encountered a 26-year-old man, later identified as Jirasak, who claimed to be from a special combat unit. The officers noticed that he appeared intoxicated. They then attempted to persuade him to go to the police station to talk.

However, during the interaction, Mr Jirasak suddenly grabbed a gun from one officer. In the ensuing struggle, two shots were fired. One round struck the left chest of one officer’s bulletproof vest and another bullet hit an officer’s left upper arm.

The injured officers were identified as Pol Cpl Woradon Thirathanaboon and Pol Cp Jirayut Racha-ard. They were rushed to Police General Hospital for treatment.

Police successfully subdued the suspect and took him into custody for questioning at the Sutthisan police station. The situation was brought under control without further incident.

An investigation is ongoing to find out a motive for the attack.