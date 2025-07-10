Heavy rain floods Nakhon Phanom

Listen to this article

More than 15,000 rai of paddy fields in Nakhon Phanom have been flooded due to days of heavy downpours. Authorities have declared disaster zones in six districts of this northeastern province. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM — Continuous heavy rain has flooded more than 15,000 rai (5,930 acres) of paddy fields in this northeastern province, with six districts declared disaster zones.

Over the past week, persistent downpours have led to a rapid rise in the Mekong River, increasing by 20 to 30 centimetres daily. As of Thursday morning, the river level reached 8.20 metres – nearly one metre higher than three days earlier. Although still 3.8 metres below the critical overflow level of 12 metres, concerns were mounting.

The swelling Mekong River has begun to affect its major tributaries - Nam Kam, Nam Bang, Nam Songkhram and Nam Oun.

Initial surveys by the Nakhon Phanom Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported more than 15,000 rai of paddy fields submerged. Most affected areas were expected to face total crop loss due to consecutive days of heavy rain.

Authorities have officially declared disaster zones in six districts: Na Wa, Na Kae, Wang Yang, Phon Sawan, Sri Songkhram and Renu Nakhon. Na Wa was the hardest hit, with more than 9,000 rai (3,558 acres) of rice fields flooded.

A flood warning was issued to vulnerable districts along the Mekong and its tributaries. Residents were advised to brace for possible flooding. More water pumps were installed to speed up drainage and prevent flooding in low-lying areas.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued an urgent weather alert for 33 provinces across the North, Northeast, Central and South, warning of flash floods, forest runoff, landslides and rising water levels in major rivers, particularly the Mekong, between July 6 and 12, 2025.