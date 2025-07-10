158 blacktip reef sharks spotted in Maya Bay

‘Remarkable’ sighting the most ever observed at one time in waters off Krabi

Listen to this article

A sighting of 158 blacktip reef sharks has been recorded in Maya Bay in Krabi province. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

Thai marine researchers have reported a remarkable sighting of 158 blacktip reef sharks (Carcharhinus melanopterus) off the coast of the southern province of Krabi.

The sighting was made in Maya Bay, part of Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, said the researchers from the Marine National Park Research Centre Region 3 (Trang).

The presence of so many sharks is another encouraging sign for Maya Bay, which has become a model for successful marine conservation after years of ecological restoration efforts.

The site gained fame — and notoriety — as the locale for the hit movie The Beach 25 years ago.

The discovery was made during a survey conducted from July 2-8 as part of the Shark Watch Project. It marks the highest number of blacktip reef sharks observed at one time in the bay, according to the research team.

The peak occurred on the morning of July 3 when researchers spotted all 158 sharks simultaneously using aerial drones and BRUV (baited remote underwater video) units to count and study their natural behaviour.

Th large gathering of sharks is seen as a positive sign of a healthy marine ecosystem, the researchers said. As apex predators, blacktip reef sharks play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

The findings will support future conservation planning and sustainable ecotourism in Maya Bay, which continues to recover after years of environmental restoration, said the research team.

Researchers were able to spot 158 sharks simultaneously using aerial drones and BRUV (baited remote underwater video) units to count and study their natural behaviour. (Photo: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)