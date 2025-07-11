Thai police ask Interpol to locate Kok An

Listen to this article

Police arrive to search the house of Kok An's daughter in Prawet district, Bangkok, on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) will ask Interpol to issue a Red Notice for Kok An, the suspected leader of a major Cambodian scam network, whom authorities believe has fled Thailand.

The move follows an investigation that identified Kok An as the owner of several properties, which the police believe are being used as bases for scam operations targeting Thai citizens, according to RTP Inspector-General Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, on Thursday.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Kok An has also been linked to Crown Casino Resort, a 25-storey building, and an 18-storey building known as Hiso, located in Poipet.

The investigation led police to raid 20 locations in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Chon Buri on Tuesday, from which they seized assets valued at over 1.1 billion baht, Pol Gen Thatchai said.

As the investigation into the scam network is continuing, more arrest warrants are expected to be issued next week.

Police are also working to determine if Thai officials were involved in the gang's operations, he added.

Since Kok An has already left Thailand, police will ask Interpol to issue a Red Notice in an effort to expedite his capture, Pol Gen Thatchai stated.

He declined to confirm whether the suspect has close ties to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, as reported by some media outlets.

He said only that Kok An is a businessman who has a considerable role in Cambodia's Senate.

When asked about the alleged connection between Kok An and a Thai national whom People's Party MP Rangsiman Rome said is the owner of Star Complex Casino in Myawaddy and another casino in Poipet, Pol Gen Thatchai said the police have not found any links between the individuals, but promises to continue to investigate the allegation.

In addition to the Red Notice, authorities will also ask Interpol to pressure Cambodia to cooperate in the effort to dismantle transnational crime networks that operate out of Cambodian territory.

In related news, Pol Gen Thatchai, in his capacity also as director of both Thailand's Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (Tactics) and the RTP's Anti-Trafficking in Persons Centre, joined representatives from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to unveil a plan to combat call centre scams and human trafficking, which will see a war room set up the end of the month.