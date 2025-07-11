In fear of Hun Sen's wrath

Cambodian activist currently hiding in Thailand is seeking refuge in a third country, writes Wassayos Ngamkham

A 37-year-old Cambodian activist has gone into hiding in Thailand, fearing for his life after publicly criticising the Cambodian government and military.

Em Piseth, head of the Cambodian International Youth Network in Thailand, is wanted by Cambodian authorities after posting a video clip on social media that mocked Cambodian soldiers.

The video was based on accounts from a former soldier and close associate, who claimed that troops stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border were undernourished and ill-prepared for combat.

Em Piseth: Criticised government, military

The post drew a sharp backlash from Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, who accused Em Piseth of spreading false information and impersonating a military officer.

Cambodian police later announced that his TikTok account had disseminated misleading content, prompting further concerns for his safety.

In a recent phone interview with the Bangkok Post, Em Piseth said he has been forced into hiding, joining a growing number of Cambodian dissidents in Thailand who fear retaliation.

"The clip was meant to amplify the suppressed voices of Cambodian troops," he said.

"I don't dare step outside. I fear for my life. Do you remember the former Cambodian MP who was killed in Bangkok?"

He was referring to the murder of Lim Kimya, 73, a Cambodian-French national and former member of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), who was shot dead near Wat Bowonniwet Vihara in Bangkok earlier this year.

The CNRP, once Cambodia's main opposition party, was dissolved in 2017 after being accused of plotting to overthrow the government, a charge widely believed to be politically motivated.

Originally from Kompong Cham province, Em Piseth entered Thailand legally in 2020 and began advocating for Cambodian migrant workers, many of whom face exploitation and abuse.

For the past five years, he has been a vocal critic of the regime in Phnom Penh, accusing it of suppressing dissent, rigging elections, and allowing the exploitation of natural resources to benefit elites at the expense of rural communities.

All of his social media accounts have since been shut down.

Now applying for political asylum, Em Piseth hopes to find refuge in a third country, such as the United States, Australia, or Canada.

Although he says he loves Thailand, he worries he may end up suffering the same fate as other exiled Cambodian activists.

According to him, his work permit has now expired and cannot be renewed due to his legal status.

He currently relies entirely on a network of activists who provide him with food and basic supplies discreetly, and is not seeking work.

"I speak with my lawyer every day. Right now, I'm just trying to stay alive. One day at a time," he said.

Em Piseth also urged the Thai public not to marginalise Cambodian migrant workers and expressed gratitude for the support extended to workers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

He expressed hope for peaceful resolutions to ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, which continue to impact local communities.