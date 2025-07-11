Ex-abbot admits to love affair

Listen to this article

Phra Thep Wachiratheeraporn, abbot of Wat Phra Phutthachai in Saraburi province, is given layman’s garments after he was defrocked for alleged affairs with a woman known as Sika Kor, or also known as Sika Golf. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

The former abbot of Wat Phra Phutthachai in Saraburi has admitted to a years-long romantic relationship with a woman known as "Sika Golf", saying he had even planned to leave the monkhood to marry her -- only to later discover she was also romantically involved with senior monks from other well-known temples.

Police found that Ms Golf was involved with at least 15 senior monks who transferred money to her over the past several years. When combined with supporting evidence -- such as photographs, video clips, and chat logs -- investigators confirmed that at least eight of the monks had engaged in relationships with her.

The scandal came to light following a July 4 police raid at the house of Ms Golf in Bangkok by the Anti-Corruption Division, during which over 80,000 images and video clips were recovered from five mobile phones belonging to her. She also has three children aged 13, 10, and 6 with some former high-ranking monks.

Investigators initially expected to uncover evidence related to a temple corruption case, but instead found explicit material suggesting sexual relationships between her and several senior monks from well-known temples in many provinces.

Deputy Central Investigation Bureau commissioner Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew said more than a dozen temples, but not yet over 20, are now under investigation, including prominent ones such as Wat Tri Thotsathep in Bangkok, Wat Phra Phutthachai in Saraburi, Wat Sothonwararam in Chachoengsao, Wat Phra Si Rattana Mahathat in Phitsanulok and other temples in Phichit, Phetchabun, Samut Sakhon and Khon Kaen.

So far, eight monks have been identified, and three have been found in violation of monastic codes, warranting defrocking. At least five implicated monks have already left the monkhood. Police are also investigating possible financial misconduct, including whether Ms Golf misused temple funds or extorted money from monks for her alleged online gambling.

"The scandals required further police investigation and action to ensure that the monastic institution remains composed solely of monks who uphold moral discipline," said Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat.

He stressed that the police had no intention of undermining Buddhism, but urged monks across the country to exercise caution when participating in religious activities involving laywomen.

"These individuals may present themselves as generous donors, wealthy benefactors or socialites, yet some may in fact be fraudsters seeking to gain the monks' trust, engaging them in conversations via Line or telephone and secretly recording clips," he said.

Authorities are encouraging any monks who may have been blackmailed to come forward, although none have yet filed complaints.

Meanwhile, Thep Wachirathiraporn, the former abbot of Wat Phra Phutthachai, told the police that he met Ms Golf in 2019 through Facebook, where she initially approached him with signs of devotion. Their contact continued for about a year before developing into a romantic relationship.

The woman gave him a Toyota Alphard to use for monastic duties. Their relationship continued for several years, and they even made plans for him to disrobe and marry her. However, he eventually discovered that she was seeing other monks.

He also claimed he was repeatedly extorted for money, which left him so distressed that he considered leaving the monkhood to expose her activities, only to be disrobed by police action before he could come forward, said the police.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee on Religion, Morality, Ethics, Arts and Culture will next week summon relevant agencies to clarify the scandal, amid growing public concern.

Senator Atcharaphan Homrot, the panel's secretary-general, acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue and its potential to severely damage public trust in Buddhism. "This matter is highly delicate and directly affects faith in the religion," she said, calling for strict yet constructive action from the Sangha Supreme Council and related agencies.