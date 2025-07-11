DSI probes 'mass kickbacks'

Yutthana: B100m in transfers traced

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is intensifying its probe into a suspected money laundering operation involving kickbacks and fees illegally collected from Cambodian migrant workers seeking to renew their work permits.

Authorities believe the scheme may be linked to senior officials in the neighbouring country and could be worth more than 450 million baht.

The case reportedly involves payments of 2,500 baht per worker, allegedly demanded by private agencies facilitating online permit renewals, DSI spokesperson Pol Lt Col Woranan Srilam said yesterday.

Workers were told their applications would not be processed unless the fee was paid, despite no such requirement under official Labour Ministry regulations, he said, adding the investigation began after numerous complaints from employers and migrant workers.

On July 3, DSI officers searched four locations in Bangkok, including a recruitment agency in Khlong Sam Wa district. Officials seized documents, bank records, and digital evidence believed to show the movement of funds through mule accounts held by Thai and foreign nationals.

According to DSI estimates, more than 180,000 of all 280,000 Cambodian workers in the country have renewed their work permits.

If each was charged the 2,500-baht fee, the total amount collected could exceed 450 million baht, said Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, director-general of the DSI, who led the July 3 raids. If all 280,000 were subjected to the fee, the figure could approach 700 million baht. Some of the funds were allegedly transferred to high-ranking Cambodian officials, Pol Maj Yutthana said.

Preliminary findings indicate that two to three Cambodian officials may be involved, as investigators have traced about 100 million baht in transfers from Thai accounts to those linked to these officials, he added. However, the DSI is still collecting full transaction records from various banks, and the total amount is expected to be even higher, he noted.

Investigators have also found some of the money was later returned to Thai individuals or companies, suggesting an attempt to conceal the financial trail, he said, adding the DSI was analysing bank statements and transaction records to confirm these links.

Authorities are also exploring whether the scheme fits the legal definition of a criminal organisation under Thai law. If so, participants could face charges related to organised crime and money laundering, said Pol Maj Yutthana.

A DSI source also revealed that a key development is expected next week, as investigators plan to question executives from a private company based in Bangkok.