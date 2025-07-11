Teens rescued from Discord porn group

Thai police rescued several teenagers from a Discord group distributing explicit content. The group, run by a 17-year-old, shared pornographic material and lured minors into exploitation. Authorities are investigating further and urging parents to monitor online activity. The case highlights growing concerns over digital platforms being used for child abuse.

A man has been arrested for allegedly managing a group on a popular app that livestreamed underage girls in the nude for profit, in a high-profile crackdown in Roi Et province supervised by the Interior Ministry.

Two teenage victims of human trafficking were rescued in the operation.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as interior minister, directed Interior Permanent Secretary Unsit Sampantarat to order the Department of Provincial Administration (Dopa) to initiate "Operation Discord Disconnected".

The operation was led by Dopa Deputy Director-General Ronarong Tipsiri, Roi Et governor Chatchawan Benjasiriwong, and Roi Et provincial police commander Pol Maj Gen Phumwit Vetchakama.

The team executed search and arrest warrants issued by the provincial court to apprehend the suspect, a young man, and search his residence in Thawatchaburi district.

The investigation was launched after Dopa received reports from The Exodus Road foundation and the Scientia Program that underage girls were being exploited via livestreams on the Discord application, in what constituted a human trafficking operation involving the production and distribution of child pornography.

Authorities seized several key pieces of evidence, including computers, mobile phones, passbooks, money transfer records, and other digital evidence indicating the systematic sexual exploitation of minors via the app.

The suspect was charged with multiple offences, including human trafficking under the 2008 Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act; uploading obscene materials accessible to the public under the Computer Crime Act; and producing, possessing, distributing, or advertising child pornography.

The suspect and evidence were handed over to police investigators at Thawatchaburi police station.

During the operation, two female victims aged 16 and 17 were rescued. They will receive psychological rehabilitation and care at a children's shelter. A third victim -- a 14-year-old girl -- was also discovered during the arrest of the group administrator. She is being dealt with for rescue and support.

The operation was supported by international partners, including the main investigative arm of the US Department of Homeland Security and Meta (formerly Facebook), which assisted in the investigation.

Mr Ronarong warned of the increasing abuse of digital platforms for human trafficking.

"In the digital era, technology is often misused to commit serious crimes, especially those involving online platforms that lure, deceive, or coerce children. These crimes gravely harm young victims and threaten social stability," he said.