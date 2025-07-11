Srettha outlines 'soft power' vision for Thai athletes

Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek joins two-time Olympic taekwondo gold medallist Panipak Wongpattanakit and former premier Srettha Thavisin to discuss Thai sports during a forum at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

Former prime minister Srettha Thavisin has reaffirmed the Pheu Thai Party's commitment to harnessing sports as a major driver of Thailand's soft power, citing its cultural, commercial, and diplomatic potential.

Speaking on the topic of "Splash Soft Power Stage" under the theme "Rethinking Thai Sports in a Disruptive Era" yesterday, Mr Srettha outlined a strategic vision for elevating Thai sports globally.

He was joined by national icons Buakaw Banchamek, a Muay Thai legend, and Panipak "Tennis" Wongpattanakit, a two-time Olympic gold medallist in taekwondo.

During his speech, Mr Srettha highlighted the government's "One Sport, One State Enterprise Plus" initiative, launched in 2023 with a four-year budget of 1.3–1.5 billion baht.

The programme aims to strengthen Thailand's sports ecosystem, commercialise local talent and attract investment from the private sector, he said.

"This is a golden era for sports commerce," Mr Srettha said. "Muay Thai, as a symbol of Thai identity, must be promoted further with support for scientific training and professional development backed by private investment."

He also stressed the importance of sports science -- particularly in nutrition and athlete development -- and called for fair treatment and income protection for Thais competing abroad.

He also urged transparent government funding and proposed that top-performing athletes be recognised as National Artists.

Buakaw, who recently appeared on stage with a pop group at an international event, noted the changing landscape of Muay Thai.

"We used to worry about lacking proper facilities. Now, foreigners come here to learn from us," he said, calling for Muay Thai institutions to meet international standards.

Panipak, who clinched her second Olympic gold in Paris last year, spoke of her struggles with weight management and study stress, and the vital role of mental health and nutrition support.

She now hopes to inspire the next generation.

"Many young people have dreams but no resources. I'm creating videos to guide and educate them," she said.