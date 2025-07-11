Tributaries overflow, with farms flooded

Listen to this article

Widespread flooding is seen in Nakhon Phanom province, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall which caused the Mekong River to overflow, inundating more than 15,000 rai of farmland and rice fields. (Photo: Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation)

NAKHON PHANOM: Continuous heavy rain has caused several tributaries of the Mekong River in the province to overflow, leading to floods that have submerged over 15,000 rai of rice fields.

The situation prompted authorities to declare six districts in the province, which were worst hit by the floods, as disaster-affected zones.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) yesterday, the water level along the Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom reached 8.2 metres, after increasing by 20-30 centimetres daily over the past week.

Although the figure is still below the critical level of 12 metres, the river's rapid rise has caused several of its tributaries, such as the Kam, Bang, Songkhram, and Oun rivers, to swell, flooding several important agricultural areas in low-lying areas.

According to DDPM, 15,000 rai of rice fields in Na Wa, Na Kae, Wang Yang, Phon Sawan, Si Songkhram and Renu Nakhon districts have been affected by floods, with Na Wa district reporting the worst damage with over 9,000 rai of fields destroyed by the rising water.

The province has deployed emergency response teams and installed additional water pumps to help drain the area.

Farmers in nearby Sakon Nakhon are also suffering.

In Sawang Daen Din district, farmers were devastated after more than 500 rai of paddy fields in Ban Tan Diao village were submerged since June 14, causing their crops to rot. Despite their losses, affected farmers were denied compensation as many failed to register before the official deadline of June 13.

Kritsada Wongsanga, a representative of the affected farmers, said many were caught off guard by the floods and missed the registration period. He called on authorities to review and amend the compensation criteria to ensure fairness for all flood victims.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Atthakorn Sirilathayakorn launched a programme to support affected farmers in Sakon Nakhon. The initiative aims to rehabilitate over 93,000 rai of farmland damaged by flooding in 2024.

The Meteorological Department said continuous heavy rain should be expected across the northern, northeastern, eastern, and southern regions from July 10-13, with thunderstorms expected to persist until at least July 16.

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to see rain in 60–80% of areas, with heavy rainfall likely from today until Sunday.