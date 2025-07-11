Thais part of Asean peace talk team

Thai officials will be part of an Asean delegation discussing peace with Myanmar's junta government in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, next month, Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Wednesday.

Speaking after attending the 58th Asean Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related events in Kuala Lumpur from July 8–11, Mr Maris confirmed Thailand's commitment to Asean's peace initiative.

During an informal meeting focused on the Myanmar crisis on Wednesday, Asean foreign ministers reaffirmed their support for Asean's Five-Point Consensus as the framework for addressing the situation, he said.

Mr Maris noted that Malaysia, this year's Asean chair, emphasised the urgent need for a ceasefire with rebel forces around the country as a prerequisite for delivering humanitarian assistance.

"Asean wants to see Myanmar become politically stable and safe for its people," he said.

The meeting endorsed a plan for the foreign ministers of Malaysia, the Philippines (the incoming Asean chair), and Thailand to visit Nay Pyi Taw for talks with the Myanmar military authorities, he said. The goal, Mr Maris said, is to stress the importance of peacebuilding and inclusive humanitarian support.

He also proposed that Asean's humanitarian mission, initiated after the earthquake in Myanmar in March, must be continued and expanded to ensure aid reaches all people in need.

To achieve a sustainable resolution to the crisis, Mr Maris called for inclusive dialogue involving all relevant stakeholders in Myanmar.

"As Myanmar's closest neighbour, Thailand is ready to facilitate dialogue among all sides and support a 'Myanmar-led, Myanmar-owned' solution," he said. "There is no point in Asean telling Myanmar what to do without the participation of all those involved in the crisis."