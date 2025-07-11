Cambodia row hits local fruit growers

Listen to this article

The closure of the Ban Had Lek border checkpoint in Trat has caused over 10 billion baht in losses in just two weeks, devastating local fruit growers and traders. The Thai government is redirecting produce to domestic markets and exploring new export destinations while deploying emergency labor to support harvesting.

TRAT: The closure of the Ban Had Lek permanent border checkpoint to Cambodia in Trat province has resulted in economic losses exceeding 10 billion baht over the past two weeks, officials say.

The government has been stepping up efforts to support affected fruit farmers to help mitigate any disruptions to their export businesses.

Theeraj Athanavanich, director-general of the Customs Department, yesterday led an inspection of the closed border point where over 90% of local shops have closed due to the halt in cross-border trade. Maritime imports of Cambodian fishery products have also stopped completely.

Mr Theeraj said total exports to Cambodia, normally worth about 20 billion baht per month, have fallen, resulting in losses exceeding 10 billion baht since the border closed 14 days ago. He said the Customs Department is operating under national security directives enforced by the National Security Council, which monitors the situation closely.

Wipa Sunate, president of the Trat Chamber of Commerce, reported daily losses of about 80 million baht caused by trucks unable to cross the checkpoint. She noted wider impacts on motorcycle taxi drivers, street vendors, and small traders who rely on border traffic for their livelihoods.

Ms Wipa urged the targeted reopening of border areas unaffected by the conflict to ease people's economic hardship.

She asked the government to allow expired-duty goods stuck in containers to be sold domestically and extend Free Zone storage limits to prevent container seizures that cost exporters significant fees.

In response to the export disruption, the government has initiated measures to assist fruit growers in the eastern provinces.

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Pruksanusak said over 10,000 tonnes of fruit have been redirected to domestic markets through partnerships with wet markets, retailers, and airlines.

CP All Plc, operator of 7-Eleven stores, has begun purchasing mangosteen affected by the border closure, distributing 70T at 8,200 outlets nationwide at 40 baht per kg, he said.

The government plans to expand purchases to northern longan and southern mangosteen.

The Commerce Ministry has also coordinated with the military to provide labour for harvesting, particularly longan, while the Corrections Department is deploying well-behaved inmates to assist with labour shortages.

Officials aim to expand exports to new markets such as India, the Middle East, and additional regions in China to reduce domestic oversupply and stabilise prices.

The Thai Chamber of Commerce is working with agencies on short- and long-term strategies to link fruit producers with processing facilities and improve market access, he said.

The government urged farmers to remain confident as plans are in place to maximise sales and mitigate the impact of export barriers as the harvest season progresses.