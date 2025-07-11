China says it is ready to assist in Thailand-Cambodia border dispute

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (centre) join hands with other Asean counterparts for a group photo during the Asean Post-Ministerial Conference with China at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)

BEIJING - China is ready to play a constructive role for the peaceful coexistence of Thailand and Cambodia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said to his Thai counterpart according to his ministry.

Wang said China would uphold an "objective and fair" position on the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, and hopes the two Southeast Asian countries will work to resolve the issue through friendly dialogue and consultation.

Wang spoke with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in a meeting at the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Malaysia on Thursday.