China says it is ready to assist in Thailand-Cambodia border dispute

BEIJING - China is ready to play a constructive role for the peaceful coexistence of Thailand and Cambodia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said to his Thai counterpart according to his ministry.
Wang said China would uphold an "objective and fair" position on the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, and hopes the two Southeast Asian countries will work to resolve the issue through friendly dialogue and consultation.
Wang spoke with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa in a meeting at the sidelines of the Asean Summit in Malaysia on Thursday.