Thailand rejects Cambodia’s Angkor Wat copy claim at Unesco meet

Construction is underway at Wat Phu Man Fah in November 2024, in Nang Rong district of Thailand's Buri Ram province. (Photo: ส่องบุรีรัมย์ https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=583822740842968&id=100076457414881)

Thailand has strongly refuted Cambodia’s claim that the design of Wat Phu Man Fah, a Buddhist temple in Buri Ram, is an unethical imitation of the famed Angkor Wat.

A diplomatic row erupted during the fifth day of the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee, held to review the conservation status of heritage sites across Asia-Pacific region

Cambodia's Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, Phoeurng Sackona, raised concerns during the session on Thursday. She claimed Thailand’s Wat Phu Man Fah was a blatant and unethical copy of Angkor Wat, alleging that the temple undermines the site's Outstanding Universal Value and sets a dangerous precedent for other World Heritage Sites.

She called on Unesco and its advisory bodies to formally investigate the matter.

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, head of Thailand’s delegation, firmly rejected the accusation. He expressed disappointment and surprise at the remarks made by the head of Cambodia’s delegation.

He asserted that the issue was inappropriately raised in the World Heritage forum dedicated to cultural preservation. He said the accusation was politically motivated.

“Thailand firmly believes that cultural heritage should foster mutual understanding and cooperation — not division," said Mr Sihasak.

He insisted that Wat Phu Man Fah is a Buddhist temple that was inspired by traditional Thai Buddhist architectural styles drawn from many historic sites across Thailand, and was not a replica of Angkor Wat as alleged.

He said Thailand is open to bilateral discussions with Cambodia on the matter, in line with the commitment of both countries’ leaders to strengthen neighbourly relations. A joint working group has already been proposed by both governments to address this issue, he added.

According to Thai officials, the Thai delegation acknowledged reports that Cambodia had attempted to lobby other member states and push the issue within Unesco and the World Heritage Committee, but failed to garner support. Most committee members viewed the matter as more appropriate for bilateral discussion than international debate.

Following Ms Sackona’s statement, Cambodian officials promptly posted their claims on their official Facebook page.