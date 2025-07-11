Disgraced ex-monks in sex scandal face embezzlement probe

Buddhism office calls on government to pass draft law that includes punishment for monks and laypeople

Former Phra Khru Siriwiriyathada gives a wai to monks at Charoen Dhamma Forest Monastery in Kaeng Khro district in Chaiyaphum province after he decided to relinquish his monastic duties on Thursday. (Photo: Police via Wassayos Ngamkham)

The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) is considering criminal complaints against former senior monks embroiled in a major sex scandal if an investigation finds they embezzled money from temples.

The office said in a Facebook post on Friday that all former monks found to have had relations with a woman would face legal action if evidence shows their wealth was derived from temple funds.

It did not name the woman, but she is widely known by her nickname Golf.

The office overseeing Buddhist affairs so far has confirmed that four monks had voluntarily left the monkhood. They are:

Thep Wachiratheeraporn, an ex-abbot of Wat Phra Phutthachai in Saraburi province

Thep Wachiratheerakhun, an assistant to the Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen abbot in Bangkok

Boonlert Inthapanyo, a former monk at Wat Mai Yai Paen in Bangkok

Siriwiriyathada, an ex-assistant to the abbot of Wat Sothornwararam in Chachoengsao province.

The former Phra Khru Siriwiriyathada was the latest disgraced monk to disrobe, at the Charoen Dhamma Forest Monastery in Kaeng Khro district in Chaiyaphum province on Thursday.

"Please respect the privacy of those who have left the monkhood," the office said. "Those who are found to have embezzled money from the temples and given it to the woman will face legal action from authorities."

Police are confident that at least seven or eight former and present monks had engaged in relationships with the 35-year-old woman.

Thairath reported some monks had disappeared from their temples after the scandal came to light. Temples to be targeted by investigators include two in Phichit province and one each in Phetchabun, Khon Kaen and Samut Sakhon provinces, it added.

The sex scandal that has rocked Thai Buddhism

police carried out a covert investigation into money transfers from Wat Tritossathep in Bangkok to Ms Golf. The transfers were conducted by then Phra Thepwachirapamok, 54.

After becoming aware of the investigation, the monk quietly resigned from his monastic duties at Wat Chan Samakkhi in Muang district of Nong Khai province. His current whereabouts are unknown but he was reported to have crossed the border into neighbouring Laos.

Police raided Ms Golf’s house in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province on July 4 and were stunned to find over 80,000 images and videos on five mobile phones showing her romantic liaisons with senior monks.

Investigators have been unable to take action against the former monks because no damaged parties have come forward to register complaints with law enforcement authorities.

The present law governing the religion stops short of punishment for wayward monks and lay people who cause damage to the religion.

Meanwhile, Pol Lt Gen Jaroonkiat Parnkaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said on Friday that the woman involved appears to have acted mostly alone.

She might have had limited assistance from someone acting in the capacity of a driver who facilitated her meetings with the monks, he added.

'Turning crisis into opportunity'

NOB director Ittiporn Chan-iam has vowed to “turn this crisis into an opportunity” by recalling a bill first drafted three years ago to push for an amendment that would add harsher penalties for wrongdoing.

The present version of the draft bill to support and protect the Buddhist religion bars the office from seeking a penalty for people offending or damaging monks, and it can only force violators of monastic rules to disrobe. They can then walk free.

Mr Ittiporn said the office is proposing jail terms of one to seven years and/or fines ranging from 20,000 to 140,000 baht for monks who are expelled from the order due to serious violations of the monastic code.

The same penalties would apply to laypersons, regardless of gender, who knowingly engage in sexual acts with monks or novices, he said.

The bill also targets monks who falsely claim supernatural powers to deceive or manipulate followers, subjecting them to similar penalties.

The office would consult Suchart Tancharoen, the minister to the Prime Minister’s Office in charge of religious affairs, the NOB chief said. A committee would be set up to work on the proposed changes, subject to approval by the Sangha Supreme Council, he added.

Nipit Intarasombat, a former Democrat MP and culture minister, said he agreed a binding law aligned with the Vinaya (monastic code) is necessary.

He proposed legal sanctions, including imprisonment, for monks found guilty of sexual misconduct.

“Although monastic disciplinary measures such as expulsion exist, they are no longer sufficient to preserve the sanctity of the religion,” Mr Nipit wrote on Facebook.

“Without legal consequences, such misconduct will continue unchecked. It’s time to legislate clear penalties, for both monks and laypeople involved.”

He further emphasised that any monk unable to uphold the monastic code should voluntarily disrobe rather than tarnish the religion’s image.