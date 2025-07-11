Disgraced ex-monks in sex scandal under embezzlement probe

Listen to this article

Former Phra Khru Siriwiriyathada gives a wai to monks at Charoen Dhamma Forest Monastery in Kaeng Khro district in Chaiyaphum province after he decided to relinquish his monastic duties on Thursday. (Photo: Police via Wassayos Ngamkham)

The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) is mulling criminal complaints against former senior monks if an investigation finds they embezzled money from temples.

The office said in a Facebook post on Friday that all former monks with relations to a woman would face legal action if evidence shows their wealth derives from temple funds.

The office did not name the woman, but she is widely known by her nickname Golf.

The office overseeing Buddhist affairs so far has confirmed that four monks voluntarily left the monkhood. They are:

Thep Wachiratheeraporn, an ex-abbot of Wat Phra Phutthachai in Saraburi province

Thep Wachiratheerakhun, an assistant to the Wat Pak Nam Phasi Charoen abbot in Bangkok

Boonlert Inthapanyo, a former monk at Wat Mai Yai Paen in Bangkok

Siriwiriyathada, an ex-assistant to the abbot of Wat Sothornwararam in Chachoengsao province

Former Phra Khru Siriwiriyathada was the latest disgraced monk to disrobe at Charoen Dhamma Forest Monastery in Kaeng Khro district in Chaiyaphum province on Thursday.

"Please respect the privacy of those who have left the monkhood," the office said. "Those who are found to have embezzled money from the temples [and given it] to the woman will face legal action from authorities."

Police are confident that at least seven or eight former and present monks had engaged in relationships with the 35-year-old woman.

Thairath reported some monks had disappeared from their temples after the scandal came to light. Temples to be targeted by investigators include two in Phichit province and one each in Phetchabun, Khon Kaen and Samut Sakhon provinces, it added.

The sex scandal that has rocked Thai Buddhism started when police carried out a covert investigation into money transfers from Wat Tritossathep in Bangkok to Ms Golf. The transfers were conducted by then Phra Thepwachirapamok, 54. After becoming aware of the probe, the monk quietly resigned from his monastic duties at Wat Chan Samakkhi in Muang district of Nong Khai province, and his whereabouts have remained unknown ever since.

Police raided Ms Golf's house in Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province on July 4 and were stunned to find over 80,000 images and video clips on five mobile phones showing her romantic conversations with other senior monks.

Investigators have been unable to take action against the former monks because no damaged parties have come forward to register complaints with law enforcement authorities. The present law governing the religion stops short of punishment for wayward monks and lay people who cause damage to monks.

'Turning crisis into opportunity'

NOB director Ittiporn Chan-iam on Thursday vowed to "turn this crisis into an opportunity" by recalling a draft bill to push for an amendment that would add harsher penalties for wrongdoing, media outlets reported.

The present version of the draft bill to support and protect the Buddhist religion bars the office from seeking a penalty for people offending or damaging monks, and the office can only force violators of monastic rules to disrobe. They can then walk free.

Mr Ittiporn said the office favoured fines and jail terms for offenders – both ordinary people and monks – with fines between 20,000 and 140,000 baht and/or a jail term from one to seven years.

The office would consult Suchart Tancharoen, the minister to the Prime Minister's Office in charge of religious affairs, on the plan, the NOB chief said. A committee would be set up to work on the proposed change if the minister agrees, and a final call is needed from the Sangha Supreme Council, he added.