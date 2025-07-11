Eight Thai provinces face flash flood risk as monsoon intensifies

(Photo: Chinmay Singh)

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a 24-hour weather warning of heavy rainfall across Thailand, with some areas experiencing very heavy downpours, particularly in the northern and eastern regions.

Residents of high-risk provinces including Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Loei, Bueng Kan, Chanthaburi and Trat have been advised to exercise extreme caution due to the threat of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulated precipitation. The conditions may trigger flash floods and forest runoff, especially in hillside areas near waterways and low-lying zones.

Sea conditions remain moderate, with upper Andaman Sea waves reaching approximately two metres. The lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand are experiencing waves of one to two metres, with areas of thunderstorms producing waves exceeding two metres. Mariners operating in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

The northern region faces thunderstorms across 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Tak, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun provinces. Temperatures will range from 23-26 degrees Celsius at night to 29-34 degrees during the day, with southwesterly winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region faces thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces. Temperatures will range from 22-26 degrees Celsius overnight to 29-33 degrees during the day.

The central region faces thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi provinces. Temperature ranges will be 24-26 degrees Celsius at night and 32-34 degrees during the day.

The eastern region faces thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. Temperatures will range from 24-28 degrees Celsius overnight to 30-34 degrees during the day, with southwesterly winds at 15-35 kilometres per hour and sea waves of one to two metres.

The southern region's eastern coast faces thunderstorms across 40% of the area, with heavy rainfall in Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces. The western coast faces thunderstorms covering 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall expected in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi provinces.

Bangkok and surrounding areas face thunderstorms across 60% of the region, with temperatures ranging from 26-27 degrees Celsius at night to 32-35 degrees during the day, accompanied by southwesterly winds at 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The severe weather pattern results from a monsoon trough extending across upper Myanmar, upper northern Thailand, upper northeastern Thailand and upper Vietnam. A low-pressure system covering southern China is moving along the monsoon trough, whilst the moderate southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen.