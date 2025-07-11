Venomous Blue Dragon sea slugs spotted on Phuket beach

Rare marine creature reappears after nearly two years, authorities warn against contact

The Glaucus Atlanticus, commonly known as 'Blue Dragon', that was spotted on a Phuket beach. (Photo: ฉุกเฉินการแพทย์ Facebook page)

PHUKET - Several venomous Blue Dragon sea slugs have been discovered at Karon Beach, prompting warnings from marine authorities for beachgoers to avoid contact with the dangerous creature.

The Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre (Upper Andaman Sea) issued a public advisory following the discovery.

The centre said it received information via Facebook about 7pm on Thursday about the presence of the creatures, which had been washed ashore by strong waves about 1 to 2 metres high.

Officials were sent to conduct an on-site investigation on Thursday and Friday. They confirmed the species as Glaucus, measuring about 0.5 centimetres, said the centre.

These sea slugs are venomous — not by producing their own toxins, but by absorbing and storing stinging cells from their prey.

Their diet typically includes venomous jellyfish such as the blue button jellyfish (Porpita porpita) and the by-the-wind sailor (Velella velella), both of which were also found in the area.

The centre has warned people and tourists to avoid touching or handling the Blue Dragons, as contact can cause pain and a burning sensation similar to a jellyfish sting.

In cases of accidental contact, people are advised to rinse the affected skin with vinegar, following the same first aid protocol used for jellyfish stings.

Marine officials are monitoring the beach area and advising tourists and locals to exercise extreme caution when swimming or walking along the shoreline.

Photo: Department of Marine and Coastal Resources