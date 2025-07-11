Tourist in Pattaya robbed of B230,000 by fake police

Witness saw Chinese man being bundled into SUV, assumed he was being arrested

Lin Yifan (right), accompanied by his Thai girlfriend, files a complaint at the Pattaya City Police station after being abducted and robbed by men posing as police officers in the beach town in Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA - A Chinese tourist was abducted, robbed and forced to give up more than 230,000 baht by men posing as police officers in Pattaya.

The incident occurred on Thursday at 5.30am, according to Pattaya City Police. Security video captured the moment two men in dark clothing forced the victim into a vehicle in front of a food stall on North Pattaya Road near Pattaya Sai 3 in tambon Na Kluea.

A witness, who requested anonymity, said three Chinese men, including the victim, later identified as Lin Yifan, 52, were eating noodles together, and after finishing their meals, they split up, with Mr Lin using an app to call for a ride.

While waiting for his ride, a white SUV pulled up, and men in black hoodies got out of the car and pushed Mr Lin into the vehicle. He struggled and tried to escape, but was ultimately dragged into the car, which sped away.

The witness did not intervene, believing it was a police arrest.

Mr Lin later reported the crime to Pattaya City Police. He said that after he was forced into the car, his hands were tied behind his back and he was threatened with a weapon, though he was unsure if it was a gun.

The suspects, who spoke a mix of Thai and English, searched him and stole two iPhones, 15,000 baht in cash and a pair of eyeglasses.

He was then released at a shooting range approximately 9km away from the location where he was abducted. He promptly sought help.

Investigations revealed that the suspects also transferred 150,000 baht from Mr Lin’s Chinese banking application. In total, he lost over 230,000 baht.

Police are still looking for the suspects.