Thailand produces its first targeted cancer drug

Listen to this article

Imcranib 100, the first Thailand-developed drug for cancer treatment, can be used for a number of conditions including certain forms of leukaemia (Photo supplied)

Thailand has produced its first locally developed targeted therapy pill for cancer treatment. Imcranib 100 is the result of the scientific vision and leadership of Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana.

Targeted therapy is a modern cancer treatment approach that focuses on attacking specific cancer cells while sparing healthy cells, thereby reducing side effects commonly associated with traditional treatments such as chemotherapy, according to a statement from the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA).

“This method also allows for more personalised treatment plans tailored to each patient’s condition,” it said.

Driven by concern for cancer patients with limited access to effective medicines, HRH Princess Chulabhorn established a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility under royal initiative at Phimanmas Residence in Sattahip District of Chon Buri in 2020.

The plant, operating under the CRA, is Thailand’s first cancer drug manufacturing site certified to international GMDP PIC/s standards. It was created to ensure domestic production capacity from research to industrial scale, aiming to reduce reliance on costly drug imports and strengthen national pharmaceutical expertise.

Her Royal Highness personally oversaw the plant’s progress, participating in inspections and scientific operations within the quality control laboratory. She led efforts to maintain global standards in drug development, conducting chemical and physical analyses of raw materials and finished tablets.

The culmination of these efforts is Imcranib 100, a tablet containing 100 milligrammes of Imatinib, registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 20 this year.

The medicine is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that precisely targets cancer cells, used to treat conditions such as chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute leukaemia, gastrointestinal stromal tumours (GIST), and rare skin cancers (DFSP), said the CRA.

Treatment using Imcranib 100 is now available at Chulabhorn Hospital, significantly reducing treatment costs and increasing access to care for Thai patients, according to the CRA.

“This groundbreaking achievement not only eases the burden of cancer for Thai citizens but also enhances Thailand’s capacity in pharmaceutical formulation, manufacturing, quality control, pharmacological testing, and regulatory processes,” the statement said.

“It lays the foundation for future cancer drug development and strengthens national drug security for sustainable public health improvement.”

Additionally, the Chulabhorn Research Institute has successfully developed Thailand’s first targeted biological drug, Trastuzumab (registered as Herdara), also approved by the FDA on May 20.

Developed entirely by Thai researchers without foreign technology transfer, Herdara represents a major milestone in biopharmaceutical self-reliance.