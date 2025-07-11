Plant species last sighted in 1906 rediscovered in Chiang Rai

Listen to this article

The rediscovered plant, scientifically known as Heterostemma brownii Hayata, is found at 500 metres in rainforest areas of Chiang Rai province in northern Thailand. (Photo: Michele Rodda)

CHIANG RAI - A rare plant species that vanished from botanical records for over a century has been rediscovered in the rainforests of Chiang Rai province, marking a significant find for Thailand’s biodiversity conservation efforts.

The plant, scientifically known as Heterostemma brownii Hayata, was found thriving among green moss carpets in the province’s pristine rainforest. The species was last documented in Taiwan, China and Vietnam around 1906 before disappearing from global botanical records for 113 years.

In 2019, a team of plant taxonomists from the Botanical Garden Organisation (BGO) rediscovered the species in rainforest areas of Chiang Rai. Their findings were officially published the following year in 2020.

The find drew little attention outside of specialist botanical circles until this week, when the BGO published a post on its Facebook page asking for suggestions for a Thai name for the plant. Social media quickly embraced the challenge.

Woranart Thammarong, a plant taxonomist at the BGO Research and Conservation Office, who led the discovery, described the plant’s distinctive characteristics. The soft-stemmed climbing vine produces white latex and features opposite leaves with oval to oblong leaf blades.

The plant’s most striking feature is its bright yellow flowers with five star-shaped petals dotted with red spots. The flower’s centre displays a prominent dark red corona with five points, resembling a starfish resting on the ocean floor.

Heterostemma brownii belongs to the Apocynaceae family, commonly known as dogbane. The species has not yet received an official conservation status ranking.

In Thailand, the plant has been found exclusively in Chiang Rai’s rainforests at approximately 500 metres above sea level. It flowers during the rainy season from June to July.

The species’ natural distribution includes Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Thailand and Laos, though populations remain extremely small across all locations.

Naming Competition

The BGO has called for public participation in creating a Thai common name for the newly rediscovered species, inviting suggestions from botanical enthusiasts and the general public.

The naming competition has generated creative responses from the public. One popular suggestion is “Siam Pirun Dara Maat” (สยามพิรุณดารามาศ), with the nickname “Dao Kham” (ดาวคำ) meaning “golden star”. The name combines “Siam” for its rediscovery in Thailand, “Pirun” for its rainy season blooming, “Dara” for its star-shaped flowers, and “Maat” meaning gold.

Other notable suggestions include “Dok Rak Din Pin Siam” (ดอกรักดินปิ่นสยาม), emphasising both the plant’s botanical family and love for the land, and “Dok Chai Narayan” (ดอกไชยนารายณ์), referencing Chiang Rai’s historical name. Another entry, “Dok Dara Siam” (ดอกดาราสยาม), simply combines “star” and “Thailand”.

A more elaborate proposal suggests “Kakhana Pathawi” (คคนาปฐวี), derived from Pali meaning “star to earth”, symbolising the plant’s journey from botanical obscurity back to earthly recognition.