Wellness tourism in spotlight at forum

Tanupol: Industries must adapt

As global stress levels escalate, industries worldwide are being compelled to adapt, and none more urgently than the health and wellness sector.

In Thailand, a rapidly ageing population has become a key driver, accelerating investments in preventive healthcare and holistic wellbeing.

At the forefront of this transformation is BDMS Wellness Clinic, a flagship preventive healthcare centre under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS).

Led by Dr Tanupol Virunhagarun, CEO of both BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, the organisation spotlighted the growing importance of wellness tourism during the recent "Splash Soft Power Forum 2025".

Dr Tanupol noted that the global wellness economy surpassed US$6.3 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach $8.9 trillion by 2028.

In Thailand, the wellness tourism sector alone experienced a remarkable 28.4% growth, with revenues jumping from $5.6 billion (182 billion baht) in 2022 to $12.3 billion in 2023.

"Wellness tourism in Thailand has evolved far beyond clinical treatments," said Dr Tanupol.

"Today, visitors seek integrated experiences, ranging from traditional and complementary medicine to spa therapies and wellness retreats, spurring economic activity across local communities."

According to Dr Tanupol, BDMS has recently realigned its mission, shifting from reactive medical care to proactive health empowerment, amid global uncertainties and changing consumer behaviour.

"Our focus is now on lifestyle medicine and scientific wellness, which aim to prevent chronic diseases and promote longevity," he explained.

In light of declining inbound tourist numbers, the Thai government has identified wellness tourism as one of 14 priority 'soft power' sectors eligible for strategic promotion, he said.

Unlike conventional tourism, which often involves overindulgence, a poor diet, and sleep deprivation, wellness tourism encourages healthy eating, restorative sleep, physical and mental rejuvenation, and illness prevention, he said.

Dr Tanupol added that Thailand's appeal as a wellness destination is further enhanced by its integration of cutting-edge medical science with rich cultural experiences.

He said international visitors are increasingly drawn to evidence-based services, such as genetic testing, body scans, blood diagnostics, and fitness assessments -- tools that help identify health risks early and reduce long-term medical costs.

"Our clients often extend their wellness journeys beyond the clinic, enjoying local restaurants, cultural attractions, spa therapies, hot springs, and even adventure tourism," he said.

"This ripple effect boosts local economies while deepening the tourist experience."

Dr Tanupol believes that enhancing service quality will be crucial in restoring Thailand's reputation as one of the top five global wellness destinations.

"In a world saturated with negative news and overstimulation, practices like meditation and exercise are essential for emotional balance," he said.

"While nutritious food may appear costly, it is far less expensive than the consequences of poor health down the road."

Expanding its presence within the luxury wellness landscape, BDMS recently partnered with Sri Panwa Phuket to launch a luxury wellness retreat, while investing in its own resort tailored to elderly residents and holders of the Thailand Elite Visa, Dr Tanupol said.