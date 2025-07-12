Hua Hin mango plantation ‘encroaching on state land’

Listen to this article

(Photo: Thaisomboon Farm)

Authorities say they have found evidence that a large commercial mango plantation in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province encroaches on nearly 4,000 rai of state land.

They said the plantation, known as Rai Hub Phueng, covers parts of Kaeng Krachan National Park and adjacent state-owned property. In addition to mango trees, the site features a number of buildings and other infrastructure.

Representatives of Thaisomboon Farm Co, the listed owner of Rai Hub Phueng, were summoned by the Department of National Parks to clarify the legality of their landholdings.

Charges have since been filed against the farm’s director and 15 others holding land rights on the disputed plots for violation of multiple laws.

The case is set to be transferred to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for further action. It qualifies for special-case status as it involves more than 100 rai of land.

An investigation was carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday at the site in Nong Phlap sub-district, about 25km inland from the beach town of Hua Hin, said Atthapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

It involved multiple government agencies and was prompted by suspicions of large-scale land encroachment in the area. The team found that a total of 3,952 rai had been unlawfully occupied.

Of the total, 1,392 rai were within Kaeng Krachan National Park, including land either undocumented or held under Nor Sor 3 Kor — a land-use document that does not equate to full ownership.

The remaining 2,728 rai was identified as Ratchaphatsadu (royal property).

Mongkol Chaiphakdee, the head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, said the evidence clearly indicates systematic illegal occupation, and that both criminal and administrative action are being pursued.

Several local officials are suspected of involvement, he said, particularly in approving activities such as excavation, landfilling, house registration and installation of telecommunications infrastructure.

The issuance of new land use documents within forested areas is also under scrutiny.