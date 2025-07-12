Floods, runoff ravage northern Thailand

Listen to this article

Flood water triggered by heavy overnight rain flows through tambon Daen Chumphon in Song district of Phrae province on Saturday. (Photo: Phrae FM91 Radio Thailand, Public Relations Department)

Heavy overnight rain has triggered widespread flooding in many northern provinces of Thailand, with Phrae bearing the brunt as runoff swept through communities and farmland in Song district. No injuries or deaths were reported.

In tambon Daen Chumphon of Song district, local residents were caught off-guard when forest runoff flooded their houses early Saturday. They were unable to move their belongings in time when a huge volume of water entered their houses.

On Saturday morning, officials were dispatched to survey damage to flood-hit areas and provide emergency assistance to affected residents. No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

In tambon Mae Yang Rong of Rong Kwang district in Phrae, floods inundated Wat Yang Yuang, a prominent local temple, and other areas. There were no reports yet about damage to main structures of the temple, where efforts were under way to drain floodwaters promptly.

The Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a warning about heavy to very heavy rain, urging people living in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan and Phrae and parts of the upper Northeast to brace for continuing storms from Saturday to Sunday.

In Chiang Rai, steady heavy rain hit tambon Doi Lan in Muang district from Friday night to Saturday morning, causing water sources to burst their banks and flood communities and farmland in eight villages.

Floodwater levels were gradually receding on Saturday afternoon. Local administration organisations and leaders were assessing damage to provide assistance to affected households.

Women wade through floodwater in a flood-hit area in Chiang Rai on Saturday. (Photo: Chiang Rai public relations office)

In Nan, flash floods and runoff ravaged tambon Nam Muap in Wiang Sa district before dawn. Fortunately, many residents got up early and were able to move their belongings to higher ground in time. Locals said the deluge was the worst in many years, with more than 120 households hit by flooding.

Mae Charim national park in Nan announced a temporary closure as heavy rain damaged roads inside the compound. A route between Ban Hat Rai and Ban Nam Pu Samakkhi in Mae Charim district has been blocked by landslides and toppled high-voltage poles.

In Uttaradit, rescuers from several agencies were deployed to evacuate residents in low-lying areas of Ban Khok and Fak Tha districts as runoff submerged houses and farmland. Power supplies were cut in some areas of Fak Tha to prevent danger from electrical short-circuits.

In Mae Hong Son, strong winds and heavy rain felled trees and power poles in Muang district. Five power poles were brought down at residences for local officials behind the provincial hall. Disaster prevention officials and the Provincial Electricity Authority were working to restore services amid ongoing rain.

The Chiang Rai provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office on Saturday reported that heavy rain led to flash floods across 15 districts – Muang, Thoeng, Wiang Pa Pao, Pa Deat, Phan, Chiang Saen, Doi Luang, Mae Chan, Wiang Chai, Chiang Khong, Wiang Kaen, Khun Than, Mae Suai, Phaya Mengrai and Wiang Chiang Rung.