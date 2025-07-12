CPR saves cyclist after collapse in Lop Buri

A bystander looks at the black road bike used by a cyclist who suffered a seizure and collapsed, on the Lop Buri-Wang Muang Road in Muang district of Lop Buri on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook แจ้งเหตุลพบุรี)

Quick-thinking local residents rushed to perform CPR on a cyclist in his 50s who lost consciousness after suffering a seizure while riding along a road in Lop Buri province on Saturday morning. He was later reported to be out of danger in Phra Narai Maharaj Hospital.

The incident occurred at 8.53am on the Lop Buri-Wang Muang Road in tambon Nikhom Sang Ton Eng, Muang district. Rescue workers from the hospital and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation responded after being alerted by local residents who found the man collapsed beside a black road bike. He was unresponsive and showed no signs of a pulse.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found residents already administering CPR. The man, believed to be about 50 years old, was quickly loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital, where he regained consciousness.

A black road bike, white cycling shoes and a helmet were found at the scene, but the man was not carrying any identification. His bicycle was taken to the Muang Lop Buri police station for safekeeping while authorities attempted to identify him and contact his family.

A nearby shop owner told police she heard a car and saw the man collapse at the roadside, still straddling his bicycle. She attempted to assist and began CPR after finding no pulse, before calling emergency services via the 1669 hotline.

Police believe the man had been cycling alone, heading from the Krom Pracha roundabout. It is suspected he may have had an underlying health condition and collapsed from exhaustion, causing the fall.