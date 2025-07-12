Defrocked monks face criminal investigation

Police call for monastic action as sex scandal widens and allegations of temple embezzlement surface

Listen to this article

Former assistant abbot Phra Kru Siriwiriyathada of Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan, one of the monks implicated in a sex scandal, arrives at the police Anti-Corruption Division office in Bangkok for questioning. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Thai police have called for monastic action against senior monks implicated in the “Sika Golf” sex scandal, amid a rise in misconduct cases and apparent attempts to evade investigation.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau (CIB), made the request during a meeting with senior monks at Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram in Bangkok.

The meeting aimed to address growing concerns over high-ranking monks engaging in serious monastic disciplinary violations, particularly illicit relationships with a woman who has come to be known as Sika Golf (Sika is a title used for a woman who is associated with a monk, usually as a lay devotee).

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat sought the cooperation of Somdet Phra Phutthachan, the abbot of Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram and a member of the Sangha Council, in issuing letters summoning the implicated monks to clarify their monastic status.

Authorities need the information to determine who has already been disrobed and who has not — a step necessary for the investigation.

The move comes amid unconfirmed reports that some senior monks, including abbots and assistant abbots of well-known temples, have privately disrobed or fled their temples to avoid scrutiny.

Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat said the abbot agreed with the police request.

At least four monks have fled their temples without disrobing in an attempt to escape law enforcement, according to media reports.

Following the meeting, Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat joined in the interrogation of Phra Kru Siriwiriyathada, former assistant abbot of Wat Sothon Wararam Worawihan — one of the monks implicated — at the office of the police Anti-Corruption Division (ACD).

He was summoned for questioning regarding leaked videos and photos on social media featuring him and Ms Golf, as well as alleged money transfers to her, potentially involving temple funds.

The investigation will determine whether any criminal offences were committed. “I can confirm the ACD is urgently investigating the matter to uncover the truth,” said Pol Maj Gen Jaroonkiat.

Police intelligence suggests that senior monks from at least 15 major temples in Bangkok and other provinces had relationships with Ms Golf, with eight having already been disrobed.

The scandal came to light last week following the seizure of over 80,000 images and videos from five mobile phones belonging to Ms Golf during a search of on her house in Nonthaburi on July 4.