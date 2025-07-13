Monkeypox cases reach 40 for the year, govt urges caution

Phuket provincial health officials clean a condominium where Thailand’s first recorded case of monkeypox had stayed in 2022. (Photo: Department of Disease Control)

The government confirmed there have been 40 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Thailand so far this year, with officials urging vigilance, particularly among high-risk groups and travellers returning from affected regions.

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Pruksanusak said on Saturday that while the number of cases in 2025 is lower than in previous years -- 176 in 2024, and 676 in 2023 -- the disease has not disappeared. The domestic death toll stands at 13 since the virus was first detected in the country in July 2022.

The Department of Disease Control will step up monitoring and screening, especially for international arrivals, amid concerns about more virulent strains from overseas. "The variant currently circulating in Thailand is not considered severe," he said.

Mr Anukul said monkeypox continues to affect high-risk groups and that preventive measures are critical.

The government advises using condoms during sexual activity, particularly for those with multiple partners, as it can reduce the risk of monkeypox and other sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and syphilis. The latter has shown signs of increasing spread in recent months, he said.

The public is urged to follow five key precautions: avoid close contact with individuals who have skin rashes or blisters, be cautious when engaging in sexual activity with unfamiliar individuals and seek medical testing if returning from Central or East Africa or the Middle East.

Those undergoing testing are advised to isolate personal items and wear face masks when around others.