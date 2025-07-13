'Sukhumvit model' to spearhead Bangkok changes

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt inspects Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok last week. (Photo: Khlong Toei district office)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has rolled out its "Sukhumvit Model", an initiative aimed at improving safety, public order and the overall quality of life along Sukhumvit Road.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt led an inspection of the area on Thursday night, accompanied by deputy governor Wisanu Subsompon, Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejvanich and other senior officials.

The inspection route stretched from Sukhumvit Soi 39 to Soi 3 in Watthana district, including the Asoke Intersection, to sois 4–24 in Klong Toey district, more than five kilometres in total.

The initiative targets a broad range of urban challenges affecting both residents and tourists.

Governor Chadchart identified recurring issues such as illegal cannabis sales, drug trafficking, homelessness, unauthorised street vending and unlicensed taxis.

Others were loud noise from tuk-tuks, parking violations, poor street lighting, limited CCTV coverage, broken sidewalks and unsightly overhead communication cables.

"These are not isolated issues -- they reflect on the city's image and affect everyday life. If we can resolve them here, Sukhumvit can serve as a blueprint for the rest of Bangkok," he said.

Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat said the move follows Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai's instructions on ensuring residents' safety and wellbeing and restoring tourist confidence.

The BMA is working with at least eight core agencies, including the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and the Department of Land Transport (DLT), on the scheme.

"The ultimate goal is to make Bangkok a safe, liveable city, free from illegal activities, where residents feel secure and tourists can enjoy their stay with peace of mind," Ms Theerarat said.