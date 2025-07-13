Thai defence chief suggests ways to ease border tensions with Cambodia

Listen to this article

Thailand's Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpakdee visits military personnel who are deployed in border areas of Chiang Rai province on Saturday. (Photo: Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters)

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Songwit Noonpakdee has urged Cambodia to coordinate border operation hours and withdraw long-range weapons to facilitate cross border trade and ease tensions between the two countries.

He has called for a reduction in military presence along the Thai-Cambodian border and proposed the withdrawal of long-range weaponry to levels consistent with those in 2024.

He reiterated that Thailand has never closed its border checkpoints, but merely regulated their operating hours.

He further suggested that both countries should synchronise their checkpoint opening times to facilitate cross-border trade and ease the movement of people.

Genl Songwit said that last Friday, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, informed him that military-level dialogue and cooperation had significantly increased. This includes joint border patrols being conducted three times a week, a development that Thailand supports.

He said Thailand’s position remains steadfast on the following principles: preservation of national sovereignty, which has been consistently upheld in accordance with Thailand’s operational maps, and continued bilateral dialogue through established mechanisms including the Regional Border Committee (RBC), the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), and the General Border Committee (GBC).

The desired outcome of these discussions, General Songwit said, is to de-escalate military confrontations along the border. In particular, he called for a return to pre-existing force levels and the removal of long-range weapons, emphasising that military presence should be proportionate and limited to ensure the safety of civilians in both countries.

He also expressed a desire to see greater facilitation of cross-border trade and movement, confirming that Thailand has not closed any checkpoints.

He clarified that Thailand currently operates its border crossings from 8am to 4pm, whereas Cambodia has opted to close many of its border points. As such, he proposed that both nations agree to standardised checkpoint operating hours—from 8am to 6pm—to allow smoother traffic and mobility across the border.

Scam networks

Gen Songwit also addressed the issue of transnational scam networks, saying that a recent tripartite meeting was held in Myanmar, involving representatives from Thailand, China, and Myanmar.

The meeting concluded with a consensus to continue operations to dismantle call centre scam syndicates, as significant numbers of individuals remain involved in these criminal enterprises.

To date, over 8,000 individuals have been repatriated, yet estimates suggest the original target number may be as high as 50,000. In the area opposite Mae Sot District in Myawaddy, Myanmar, Chinese authorities estimate that approximately 50,000 people are to be processed and returned.

Several business operators in Myanmar connected to these scam networks have already been forced to cease operations under local legal orders. Some of these operators also face international arrest warrants.

As Myanmar continues to face increased pressure through disruptions to electricity, internet, and fuel supplies, scam operations have started relocating, particularly towards the eastern regions. Thailand's Task Force 88 has consequently intensified its operations in those areas.

Arrest warrants have already been issued, and cooperation has been sought from both domestic and international authorities, including neighbouring countries.

Thailand plans to establish a multinational special task force this month to directly address the issue of scam syndicates. Task Force 88 will be responsible for providing further operational details.