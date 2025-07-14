Uni condom project gains momentum

With syphilis spiralling, students try to overcome social stigma and opt for safer sex

In the quiet corners of Kasetsart University's Bang Khen campus -- inside male toilets, the canteen's restroom, and student activity buildings -- an unusual yet increasingly essential amenity has quietly appeared: boxes filled with condoms.

Stocked with 4,000 condoms in various sizes, these boxes are replenished monthly by the university's Office of Student Affairs, aiming to meet growing demand among students for safe sex options.

This initiative comes at a time of heightened concern among public health officials over rising rates of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), particularly syphilis and Aids, among young Thais.

With students paying closer attention to sexual health, the university's effort offers both accessibility and privacy -- key ingredients in a campaign that is not just about free contraception but also about breaking taboos.

Anirut Narungsri, former Vice Chairman of the Office of Student Affairs at Kasetsart University, said the idea of free condom distribution was part of his election campaign.

"It was meant as a welfare project," he said. "Many students want to practise safe sex but don't want to deal with the embarrassment of buying condoms from shops."

The office reached out to several agencies to make the project feasible.

Most of the condoms were provided by the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand, whose terms were less restrictive compared to state-owned organisations like the National Health Security Office. Placement was also carefully considered.

"We chose private locations to reduce embarrassment," Mr Anirut said. "The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. The boxes run out quickly, and we often receive messages from students when they're empty."

His larger concern, however, is societal perception. "The real challenge is changing adult attitudes. For students, condoms are already recognised as a preventive tool, not something shameful. It's about responsibility -- to themselves and their partners."

Such efforts are more necessary than ever. The Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health says Thailand recorded 13,708 cases of syphilis between October and March -- an infection rate of 21.1 per 100,000 people. Five deaths were reported, at a rate of 0.01 per 100,000.

Pongtorn Chartpituck, chief of the Bureau of Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections, said syphilis cases have tripled in the past five years.

Alarmingly, one-third of the infected were adolescents aged 15–24. This corresponds with findings from a recent survey on condom usage: only 43% of respondents reported consistent use, while 24% admitted they had never used a condom at all.

Further analysis revealed the barriers: 27% said they felt uncomfortable purchasing condoms in shops, 11% feared being seen as sex-obsessed if they carried one, and 5% believed that carrying condoms could suggest distrust in a partner.

"A drop in condom use is a major factor in the resurgence of syphilis," Dr Pongtorn noted.

"While HIV infections remain stable -- approximately 5,000 new cases per year, thanks in part to antiviral drugs -- the same cannot be said for other STDs. The challenge now is to encourage those at risk to adopt condoms as part of their routine."

He raised particular concern over congenital syphilis, transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy. Cases of infants born with the disease have surged fivefold, from 273 in 2018 to 1,290 last year.

The Ministry of Public Health has laid out a condom strategy for 2020–2030. This forms part of the national framework to end Aids by 2030. The plan has four key pillars: normalising condom use in daily life, increasing access, enhancing product quality, and building institutional support needed to sustain the strategy.

Yet accessibility remains a sticking point, especially for young people. Thanakrit Jainaen, chair of the Children and Youth Council in Khon Kaen (a province ranked among the top five in STD prevalence) has encountered mixed reactions in schools.

"When we conduct sex education sessions and promote condom use, students respond positively. But teachers often hesitate. Some feel it's inappropriate to discuss such topics with youth."

The irony, Mr Thanakrit said, is that youngsters are already learning about sex online, often from inaccurate sources. "If schools don't step in to provide factual guidance, misinformation will continue to spread," he said.

Surachet Phosaeng, Vice President of the Thailand Youth Institute (TYI), echoed these concerns. "While the government technically provides free condoms, the distribution is not user-friendly, especially for young people," he said.

"They're mostly available in hospitals, via the Pao Tang app, or through village health volunteers. These environments can feel awkward and discouraging."

Mr Surachet said the government must move beyond policy and into action. "We need an aggressive outreach," he said. "Promotion of condom use among high-risk groups must be intensified. Access needs to be convenient, discreet, and normalised.

"We want stronger collaboration from all sectors to create a positive perception around condom use, particularly among youth. It's crucial to lowering infection rates," he said.

TYI and the Department of Health Service Support held a nationwide survey last year involving 15,000 participants aged 15 to 21.

The results were sobering: some 57% admitted to not using condoms during sex. Among them, 400 said they met partners through apps, and 450 through nightlife venues, circumstances that often come with heightened risk.

With open minds and a steady supply of free condoms, the message is spreading: safe sex is smart, normal, and above all, responsible.

