Park ranger shot by gun trap, deliberate ambush suspected

Park ranger Nirut Phaophiwiang is placed in an ambulance before being rushed to hospital. He was shot in the thigh by a gun trap in a remote part of Phu Wiang National Park in Khon Kaen province on Sunday.(Photo: Facebook กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช)

A forest ranger was shot in the thigh by a gun trap while patrolling a remote area of Phu Wiang National Park in Khon Kaen province on Sunday.

Authorities believe the trap was set for park rangers, rather than wildlife, and are treating the incident as a possible attempted murder.

About 2pm on Sunday, park chief Suttham Wongchan was informed that ranger Nirut Phaophiwiang, head of the Khun Dong unit, had been shot in the left thigh by a gun trap while patrolling the Hin Lat Khwang area deep within the park.

The area is remote and borders a steep cliff, making access extremely difficult.

Rescuers took over three hours to reach the wounded man, who was brought down the mountain to Si Chomphu district around 5pm. He was admitted to Chum Phae Hospital, where doctors found the slug lodged 4 centimetres deep in his thigh, narrowly missing the bone. He was due to undergo surgery to remove it.

Mr Suttham said the gun trap was installed approximately one metre above ground on the side of the track with the barrel angled upwards, which was unusual. Wildlife traps were typically set low, targeting animals such as muntjacs or wild boar.

Authorities believed the trap specifically targeted humans, in particular park rangers using that path. It was not a known animal trail, he said.

Investigators noted the gun trap was near the scene of an earlier confrontation, when a suspected poacher pointed a firearm at rangers before fleeing. The same person may be responsible, Mr Suttham said.

Police are investigating, and on Monday the area was being carefully combed for any other traps. The gun was also being examined for fingerprints and other evidence that could help identify the culprit.