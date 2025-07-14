Naked American 'rescued' from condo drainage pipe

The naked man, showing symptoms of drug intoxication, is seen in the drainage system of a condominium building in Chomthong district of Bangkok on Monday morning. (Photo: Poh Teck Tung Foundation)

A naked American who insisted he needed no help was hauled out of the drainage system at a condominium building in Bangkok's Chomthong district on Monday morning.

The man crawled deeper into the pipe, distancing himself from rescuers with cutting and drilling equipment who were working to free him, and at one point biting a rescuer.

He was discovered by residents, who called Bangkhuntien police to the scene, a condominium building on Kanlapaphruek Road.

They told police a man had fallen through a gap in the concrete separating the building from a canal embankment.

Police learned the man was a 28-year-old American identified as "Jack". He was lying naked in the underground space with his legs protruding from a drainage pipe visible from the canal.

Rescuers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation and Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department arrived with cutting and drilling equipment to assist in the man's extraction. (continues below)

The rescue teams during the extraction (Photo: Poh Teck Tung Foundation)

The man was conscious and indicated to rescuers in English that he did not require assistance and could emerge on his own. Despite rescue efforts involving cutting and drilling through the concrete, the man crawled deeper into the pipe while shouting incoherently.

Rescuers entered the confined space and used a piece of canvas to secure the man's body before pulling him up to safety as another team pushed his legs upward from the water below.

During the rescue, the man bit into a woman rescuer's watch strap, chewing on it before spitting it out.

After his extraction, he continued speaking incoherently and spat at rescuers, who promptly place a mask over his mouth and tied him to a backboard. (continues below)

The man is rescued from the drainage pipe (Photo: Poh Teck Tung Foundation)

The man suffered only minor abrasions, no serious injuries. Rescuers said he displayed symptoms consistent with drug intoxication, including paranoia and confusion.

A foreign resident at the condominium assisted as translator. Jack indicated he had previously lived in the building with a Thai girlfriend, though details of how he entered the drainage space remained unclear.

The man was taken to Somdet Chaopraya Hospital for treatment and the US embassy asked to inform his relatives.

It had not been confirmed the man previously lived in the building. Police were continuing their inquiries.