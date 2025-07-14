Police identify more suspects in Cambodian property owner’s scam case

Senior Thai police officers elaborate on anti-scam action concerning Cambodian property owner Kok An, at the Royal Thai Police office in Bangkok on July 10. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Police have identified more suspects in the scam centre case concerning Cambodian casino owner Kok An.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deepor, commander of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1, said on Monday that the evidence that police were collecting had identified additional suspects, including people who arranged for mule accounts and laundered money in Thailand for transnational call scam gangs. Several suspects were already facing arrest warrants.

The commander was referring to legal action in the case in which Cambodian property owner Kok An, 71, was accused of backing scam centres in Poipet.

There were both Thai and Cambodian suspects, and police would seek arrest warrants with Interpol, Pol Maj Gen Siriwat said.

He also said that police had information on the whereabouts of Kok An. He declined to elaborate.

On July 7, the Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Kok An for supporting scam centres in Poipet. On the following day, police searched 19 houses in Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Chon Buri to collect evidence and impound assets believed to be involved in scam operations.

Thai police suspected Kok An of supporting scam centres operating in four buildings he owned in Poipet.