Two more senior monks quit as 'Ms Golf' sex scandal widens

Phra Thepatcharaporn, the abbot of Wat Chujit Thammaram, leaves the monkhood on Monday after being linked to the sex and money scandal surrounding the woman know as "Golf".(Photo: CIB/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Two more senior monks abruptly left the monkhood on Monday after being linked to the temple sex and money scandal surrounding the woman known as "Golf".

Phra Thepatcharaporn, the abbot of Wat Chujit Thammaram, resigned from all his monastic duties in front of other monks at the temple in Wang Noi district in Ayutthaya province.

Police and officials of the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission were present as witnesses.

He was then taken by police for interrogation in Bangkok at the Anti-Corruption Division of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Police are digging ever deeper into the romance and money trails already involving several now disgraced senior monks and the woman, a hi-so pretender identified so far only by her nickname, "Golf".

Earlier on Monday, Phra Prariyatthada, an aide to the abbot of Wat Kalayanamitr in Thon Buri district, left the monkhood at Wat Ban Khai in Ban Khai district in Rayong province, a CIB source said.

Phra Praiyatthada had been absent from his temple in Bangkok for several days, since his name was also linked to Ms Golf.

This brings to eight the number of monks who have quit over their financial or sexual relationship, or both, with the 35-year-old woman.