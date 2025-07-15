'Naive' monk admits he gave 'Golf' B13m

Listen to this article

The former abbot of Wat Chujit Dhammaram in Ayutthaya has admitted to transferring nearly 13 million baht to a woman known as "Sika Golf", a central figure in an expanding scandal involving senior monks across Thailand.

Officials from the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) and the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) visited the temple on Monday to trace financial transactions and question Phra Theppatcharaporn as a witness.

The former abbot has already left the monkhood and expressed his willingness to cooperate with legal proceedings, according to PACC's assistant secretary-general Pol Lt Col Siripong Sritula.

Initial investigations by the ACD found that most of the temple's finances were handled through the former abbot's personal bank account, which was used to deposit donations from religious ceremonies and teachings.

From this account, 12.8 million baht was transferred to Sika Golf, in addition to another 380,000 baht transferred directly from the temple's account.

The transactions, made via mobile banking apps and in cash, took place between January and July last year, with one transaction alone worth 10 million baht.

Authorities said the former abbot's actions may constitute a violation of Section 157 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to misconduct by public officials.

According to Pol Lt Col Siripong, Sika Golf allegedly approached the former abbot, claiming to be a wealthy socialite with connections to senior monks to gain his trust.

The former abbot admitted he had been "naive" and called his actions a serious lapse in judgment.

He claimed the money was loaned to Sika Golf for a ceramics business, though no written agreement was ever made. Despite his attempts to recover the funds via social media contact, she avoided repayment.

It was only after learning of a separate case involving the former abbot of Wat Tri Thotsathep, who fled to Laos amid a corruption probe, that he realised he had been deceived.

Investigators also noted that Wat Chujit Dhammaram lacked both a temple committee and a layperson affairs manager.

Both the former abbot and Sika Golf deny having had a romantic relationship.