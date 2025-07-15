Crackdown on weed gummies

Listen to this article

Authorities are cracking down on the illegal "cannabis gummies" said to be gaining popularity among the young at present, according to deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan.

The government is intensifying its crackdown on illegal "cannabis gummies" as well as reiterating that cannabis use is legally permitted for medical purposes only, she said.

She issued a public warning to parents, youth, and the general public about the dangers of consuming cannabis-infused gummies, which contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol.

THC is a known psychoactive and psychologically addictive substance that quickly enters the bloodstream and affects the brain, causing relaxation, euphoria and stress relief.

However, excessive consumption -- especially among children or first-time users -- can lead to serious side effects including vomiting, dizziness, muscle weakness, hallucinations, paranoia and an increased respiratory rate.