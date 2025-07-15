Funding boost for 1,200 kids

Newly appointed Deputy Education Minister Rinthipond Varinvatchararoj has reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Outstanding Development Opportunity Scholarship (Odos), announcing that 1,200 scholarships will be awarded in the programme's third round.

Speaking at a briefing on school registration for Odos, Ms Rinthipond highlighted the government's continued prioritisation of educational investment under suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's leadership.

She emphasised that education plays a key role in human capital development, especially in the context of the creative economy.

The Odos initiative forms part of a broader education equity strategy, alongside the Thailand Zero Dropout policy.

According to Ms Rinthipond, the programme not only supports academic excellence but also contributes to economic stability by producing high-quality, skilled labour and promoting structural equity.

The current round of registration has already attracted 1,718 applicants, with 47.56% coming from highly impoverished families. The scholarships target top-performing Mathayom 4 students and first-year vocational students, both equivalent to Grade 11.

This round will allocate funding for 1,200 students in 602 schools around the country offering strong English-language training and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programmes. To fund the initiative, the cabinet is preparing to launch a billion-baht charity lottery.

Ms Rinthipond expressed hope that the Odos will serve as a vital bridge, connecting talented students from disadvantaged backgrounds with greater access to quality higher education, ultimately contributing to national economic growth.

"The ministry is committed to using education as a powerful tool for comprehensive human development," she said.