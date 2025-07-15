Govt to outline its achievements

Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, right, accompanies Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House in January. Chanat Katanyu

The government is preparing to outline its major accomplishments, focusing on efforts to tackle call centre scams and the illegal e-cigarette trade, as well as progress on the proposed 20-baht flat-rate electric train fare, according to Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary-general to the prime minister.

Following a meeting of the committee responsible for monitoring the implementation of government policies and prime ministerial directives, Dr Prommin said the panel aims to communicate the government's achievements to the public.

Key milestones include the dismantling of call centre scam operations, intensified suppression of drug trafficking, crackdowns on various forms of crime, and strict enforcement of the law against the illegal sale of e-cigarettes.

"While a great deal of work has been done, we acknowledge that the government has not always communicated these efforts effectively," Dr Prommin said.

"We must now shift our approach and speak directly about the issues the public wants to hear about."

Among completed projects aimed at easing financial burdens on citizens, Dr Prommin highlighted the "You Fight, We Help" initiative.

He added that although some major projects like the 20-baht electric train fare have taken time to materialise, the government's commitment has led to its full implementation.

"We've done it, we're doing it, and we'll keep going until the people are satisfied," he said.